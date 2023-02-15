Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) (“Cactus” or the “Company”) today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR"), with respect to the previously announced agreement to acquire FlexSteel Technologies Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates through a merger with its holding company, HighRidge Resources, Inc. (“FlexSteel”) and Atlas Merger Sub, LLC, a newly formed subsidiary of Cactus, Inc.

The expiration of the HSR waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 6, 2023, without any action taken by the Federal Trade Commission or the U.S. Department of Justice. This was a condition to the closing of the pending transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions and is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2023.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout the United States and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.

