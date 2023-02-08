Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for two SLX mask writers from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 9-11 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the second system is planned for delivery during the second quarter of 2024.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for a majority of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a modern and energy efficient mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"It is gratifying that the SLX continues to gain market share and open doors to new customers producing photomasks for the semiconductor industry", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:
Charlott Samuelsson
Sr VP Pattern Generators
Tel: +46 70 984 42 82
E-mail: [email protected]

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
E-mail: [email protected]

The information in this press release was published on February 8, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

