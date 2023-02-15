PropertyGuru Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) (“PropertyGuru” or “the Company”), Southeast Asia’s leading1 property technology company, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 9:00pm Singapore Standard Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook.

What: PropertyGuru Group Limited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 8:00 am Eastern Standard Time / 9:00 pm Singapore Standard Time

Register here: https%3A%2F%2Fpropertyguru.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_KYdeZj7TQzW-8UifD2sWAQ

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.propertygurugroup.com%2F

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 44 million property seekers2 to find their dream home, every month. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.5 million real estate listings3, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru+Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru+For+Business, including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru+Group+on+LinkedIn.

______________________
1 Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2022 and September 2022.
2 Based on Google Analytics data between April 2022 and September 2022.
3 Based on data between April 2022 and September 2022

