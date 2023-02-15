Spinach® Becomes the Number One Edible Brand in January¹

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Spinach® gummies, known for incredible flavors and quality, are winning with adult consumers in the Canadian market

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. ( CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that its award-winning gummies portfolio under the Spinach® brand has become the top-selling edible brand in Canada, capturing 15.8%1 market share of the total edibles category in January 2023.

Since launching in 2021, Spinach’s® portfolio of edibles under both SOURZ by Spinach™ and Spinach FEELZ™ have quickly risen to become the most popular edibles in Canada. These cannabis edibles deliver bold fruit flavor in a distinctive “S” shaped gummy with a sour and sweet flavor profile, featuring proprietary flavor-masking technology.

“Spinach® gummies were designed to enhance the experiences people share with their friends and they’ve changed the game in the edibles category,” said Jeff Jacobson, Chief Growth Officer, Cronos. “We are thrilled that our gummies have become favored by so many adult consumers, and we thank them for showing brand loyalty and enthusiasm for our products. We remain committed to quality, R&D, and breakthrough product development, and look forward to bringing more innovative and differentiated products to the market under the Spinach® brand.”

“Our strategy has always been to develop a best-in-class portfolio of disruptive branded products that we can launch in new markets as cannabis regulations open globally,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “Our Spinach® gummies achieving #1 market share in Canada in January1 is validation of our innovation and marketing capabilities and encourages us as we prepare to further expand our portfolio of borderless products.”

SOURZ by Spinach™ cannabis edibles are available in a variety of flavors and cannabinoid ratios:

  • Peach Orange (1:1 THC:CBD)
    • 10mg THC & 10mg CBD per package
  • Blue Raspberry Watermelon (Indica)
    • 10mg THC per package
  • Strawberry Mango (Sativa)
    • 10mg THC per package
  • Cherry Lime (Hybrid)
    • 10mg THC per package
  • Tropical Triple Berry (Hybrid, 1:2 THC:CBD)
    • 10mg THC & 20mg CBD per package

Spinach’s® gummy portfolio also includes rare cannabinoids under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand in the following flavors and cannabinoid ratios:

  • CHILL BLISS Pineapple Starfruit (2:1 THC:CBG)
    • 10mg THC & 5mg CBG per package
  • DEEP DREAMZ Blueberry Pomegranate (2:1 THC:CBN)
    • 10mg THC & 5mg CBN per package
  • DAY TRIP Mango Lime (1:3 THC:CBC)
    • 10mg THC & 30mg CBC per package

The Spinach® gummies are imaginative and delicious edibles made to delight the senses – perfect for sharing with friends. For more information and availability, please visit: https://spinachcannabis.com.

1 HiFyre Retail Analytics – National Edibles Retail Dollar Sales by Brand in Canada - January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the launch of new products continuing to help increase Cronos’ market share. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, both have which been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:

Emily Whalen

Communications

Tel: (416) 504-0004

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Shayne Laidlaw

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc0NTExMiM1Mzk3NjQ4IzIwOTYzMzk=
Cronos-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.