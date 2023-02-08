PR Newswire

YANGZHOU, China, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. ("MHUA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced the Company will seek to explore the application of ChatGPT technologies to develop online health consultation services and is now actively laying out the research and development of related facilities application and technology platforms.

In recent years the Company has been continuously exploring the application of intelligent content and data generation technologies to help accelerate the development of online AI health consultation services that often involves collection and analysis of unstructured texts.

MHUA will seek to cooperate with research centers in the field and conduct in-depth analysis on the possible application and expansion of ChatGPT related technologies in the Company's endeavors to develop its online AI health consultation services.

ChatGPT technologies enable reading and analysis of vast volumes of text and data and is capable of generating sentences that are similar to how humans talk and write, including finding patterns in a dataset without being given labeled examples or explicit instructions about what to look for. The technologies are designed to digest content from across the web, which means users are likely to receive more relevant and well-informed answers.

The Company believes ChatGPT technologies have great potential for use in assisting online health consultation that involves answering questions concerning basic health care issues which would not necessarily require an in person visit. Further, such technology could potentially help push automated health consultation services to a new level of sophistication, producing relevant answers so users are not left waiting to speak to a doctor or nurse practitioner, which could potentially help reduce wait times while providing informed answers to more basic health-related inquiries.

Mr. Xin Wang, CEO of the Company, commented: "ChatGPT is one of the fastest adopted AI tools in history. It is incredibly useful for general research purposes, but not yet widely utilized at handling complex life science texts and data. We are seeking to work with industry experts to try to explore the potential of ChatGPT technologies to assist MHUA's R&D capabilities and its efforts to develop our online health consultation platform, which could have the potential to create virtual assistants to provide personalized recommendations and advice to patients based on their medical history, current symptoms, and other relevant factors."

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as eye drop bottles, medicine bottles and anal bags, and Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as identification tape, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, masks, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and puncture kits, which products are sold under its own brands and also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for more than 20 products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for over 30 years, providing more than 800 types of products for domestic sales, as well as 120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. For more information, please visit www.meihuamed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans of future business development, financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

