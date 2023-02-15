NRC Health recognized as Best in KLAS for Patient Experience Improvement

Top-ranking reinforces commitment to service and humanized care as industry standard

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading partner in building Human Understanding® through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, has received the Best in KLAS 2023 Award for Patient Experience Improvement.

The recognition as #1 in the patient experience improvement category, affirms NRC Health’s focus on transforming the healthcare industry with a human-first approach, and is paving the way for better outcomes for patients and healthcare organizations alike.

“Healthcare providers have faced significant hurdles in recent years, but NRC Health has worked hard to help organizations improve the patient experience, and empower customer engagement,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer at NRC Health. “This is an exciting time for NRC Health and our partners as we continue to roll out highly innovative solutions to support care teams in understanding the unique needs and expectations of the patients they serve.”

“Our service model has carried us through all 41 years,” said Mike Hays, NRC Health’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Fostering long-term, meaningful relationships, having surefootedness in our mission, and a commitment to being at the forefront of innovation is how we work together to help our partners move mountains.”

The Patient Experience Improvement category recognizes the top performing solutions that help provider organizations monitor a patient’s overall healthcare experience, or their experience with specific clinicians and healthcare facilities. NRC Heath’s experience tools help customers understand what matters most to patients before, during, after and beyond the clinical encounter so care teams can ensure timely follow-up, improve care faster, and create lasting relationships.

“The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report.”

NRC Health will be recognized at the KLAS Award Show as part of the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, in Chicago on April 17, 2023.

To read the full 2023 Best in KLAS report click here.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health ( NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email [email protected], or visit www.nrchealth.com.

