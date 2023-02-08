Quantum Computing Inc. Receives Subcontract Award to Support NASA to Test Quantum Sensing Solutions for Monitoring Climate Change

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 8, 2023

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), ("QCI" or the "Company"), a first-to-market full-stack photonic-based quantum computing and solutions company, today announces a subcontract award from SSAI to support NASA in testing one of its proprietary quantum photonic systems for remote sensing applications.

QCI_logo_Logo.jpg

QCI, through its wholly owned subsidiary, QI Solutions, which focuses on federal projects, will perform this work under a subcontract from Science Systems Applications, Inc. (SSAI), a leading scientific, engineering and IT solutions provider. Under the subcontract, QCI will test an existing LiDAR system designed to remotely measure the physical properties of different types of snowpacks, including the density, particle size and depth, based on a recent breakthrough theory. The measurements from these tests will be used to calculate how much water could be released when snow melts and could be used for other similar predictive analyses. This new technology and system implementation is designed for use in spaceborne and airborne missions and, once validated, have the potential to provide accurate data for informing key decision makers. The QCI LiDAR system could be used to indicate changes in weather patterns which have a significant impact on water reserves available both for agricultural facilities and in cities, which for example are critically impacting many areas in California.

"As a full-stack quantum computing company, QCI is positioned to contribute to NASA's efforts to protect the earth's environment. Our team is incredibly proud to have the opportunity to demonstrate the vital real-world applications of QCI's quantum technology to the recognized global leader in space research and exploration," said Robert Liscouski, CEO of Quantum Computing, Inc.

Under the SSAI subcontract, the project will proceed with laboratory testbeds over the coming months and, upon its successful completion of this testing, this compact equipment may proceed with airborne testing with the ultimate goal to position these LiDAR units on satellites to create a network for monitoring snow levels globally.

Sean Gabeler, President of QiSolutions, commented, "This is a major step for QCI in demonstrating the application of its technology. QiSolutions was established specifically for this type of effort, and we are ready to execute to ensure success for this project."

QCI has recently developed a variety of quantum information technology and systems, including those of entropy quantum computing, reservoir quantum computing, quantum imaging and sensing. Its quantum photonic LiDAR systems deliver new measurement capabilities with single-photon sensitivity, strong noise rejection, and high-ranging and spatial resolution. QCI systems are built for easy and versatile uses with favorable size, weight, cost, and power specs.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

QCI is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company is on a path to delivering an accessible and affordable full-stack solution with real-world industrial applications, using quantum entropy, which can be used anywhere and with little to no training. QCI's experts in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics have over a century of experience with complex technologies ranging from leading edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

About Quantum Innovative Solutions

QIS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Computing Inc., is a newly established supplier of quantum technology solutions and services to the government and defense industries. With a team of qualified and cleared staff, QIS delivers a range of solutions from entropy quantum computing to quantum communications and sensing, backed by expertise in logistics, manufacturing, R&D and training. The company is exclusively focussed on delivering tailored solutions for partners in various government departments and agencies.

favicon.png?sn=NE08816&sd=2023-02-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-computing-inc-receives-subcontract-award-to-support-nasa-to-test-quantum-sensing-solutions-for-monitoring-climate-change-301741535.html

SOURCE Quantum Computing, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08816&Transmission_Id=202302080830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08816&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.