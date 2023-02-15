953 Alzheimer’s Patients Are Now Enrolled Across Phase 3 Studies

Both Phase 3 Studies Have Passed the Halfway Mark for Enrollment

Goal Is to Complete Enrollment for Both Phase 3 Studies by Year-End 2023



AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced an update on patient enrollment for its on-going Phase 3 clinical studies of simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Simufilam, an oral drug, is Cassava Sciences’ proprietary lead drug candidate.

James W. Kupiec, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cassava Sciences, commented, “We are pleased with the recent pickup in the pace of patient enrollment with our Phase 3 studies, which are designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simufilam in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

A total of 953 Alzheimer’s patients are now enrolled across Cassava Sciences’ Phase 3 studies. For each Phase 3 study, patient enrollment has passed the halfway mark of the target patient enrollment. The enrollment target for both (not each) Phase 3 clinical studies is approximately 1,750 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who also meet other study eligibility criteria. There are no interim analyses in Cassava Sciences’ Phase 3 studies.

“We anticipate the completion of patient enrollment for both of our Phase 3 studies by year-end 2023,” said Remi Barbier, Present & CEO. “Based on recent enrollment trends, we think this is a realistic expectation for completing patient enrollment.”

Phase 3 Program with Simufilam

Cassava Sciences is currently evaluating simufilam tablets for Alzheimer’s disease dementia in two Phase 3 clinical studies. These are randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials. Both Phase 3 studies have received a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both Phase 3 studies have the same co-primary efficacy endpoints: ADAS-Cog12 (a cognitive scale) and ADCS-ADL (a functional scale). The Phase 3 studies are actively recruiting Alzheimer’s patients in over 100 clinical sites in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South Korea and Australia.

For detailed information regarding Cassava Sciences’ Phase 3 clinical studies, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?term=simufilam&recrs=a&age_v=&gndr=&type=&rslt=&Search=Apply

About Simufilam

Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug candidate that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA) protein in the brain. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

