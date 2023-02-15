Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced Visser+Precision, a contract manufacturer serving major industries from the racetrack to outer space, has purchased and received two Sapphire printers to expand its 3D-printing capabilities for its aerospace customers. One of the printers delivered is the first Sapphire printer calibrated for Haynes 214 (UNS N07214), a nickel-based superalloy that is now available as a powder option for all Velo3D customers. The other Sapphire is calibrated for Inconel 718, which is commonly used in many aerospace and industrial applications for its high strength and corrosion resistance.

Visser Precision has an extensive background in both polymer and metal 3D printing. The company provides its customers in aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial tooling with finished parts that are ready to use in their mission-critical applications. Visser Precision purchased its Sapphire printers after a mutual aerospace customer sought to leverage Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology for components in its rocket engines.

“In the short time we have worked with Visser Precision, I’ve been very impressed by the thoroughness of their team,” said Zach Murphree, Velo3D Vice President of Global Business Development and Sales. “With the first Haynes 214 Sapphire in our contract manufacturing network, they will be a great resource for the aerospace industry. We expect many of our existing customers will utilize them for their supply chain needs. Based on Visser Precision’s innovative customer base, I’m certain they will utilize the complete capabilities of our fully integrated solution.”

As an ITAR-registered contract manufacturer, Visser Precision has extensive experience working with some of the most advanced companies in aerospace and defense, two of the industries that have extensively adopted Velo3D’s technology. The company’s full suite of services also includes heat treatment, precision machining, and wire EDM. At its Denver facility, Visser Precision also offers its customers functional testing and precision inspection in a climate-controlled environment that is AS9100:D and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

“Our team at Visser Precision is dedicated to providing the best manufacturing technologies to our customers so we can produce the highest quality parts from the most complex designs,” said Jack Kerr, President of Visser Precision. “We view our customers as partners, so when one of them asked us to explore Velo3D’s technology, we did. We were very impressed by the company’s ability to print highly complex part geometries with minimal—and in some cases no—supports.”

Velo3D’s contract manufacturing network allows companies to additively manufacturer parts without having the capital expenditure of a printer. It also gives customers the flexibility to source parts from a variety of suppliers through a distributed supply chain. This is made possible by Velo3D’s fully integrated solution, which includes its Flow print preparation software, Assure quality assurance software, and Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process.

Haynes 214 was developed by Haynes International, which specializes in developing new alloys for use in high-temperature environments. The alloy stands apart from other nickel-based alloys by providing enhanced oxidation resistance. Inconel 718 is one of the most common nickel-based alloys and is used in environments that require superb tensile strength under extreme pressure and heat. Both alloys are extensively used in additively manufacturing parts for aerospace applications, given they are difficult to machine through conventional methods due to their extreme hardness.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy, and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The fully integrated solution includes the Flow print preparation software, the Sapphire family of printers, and the Assure quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to San Francisco Chronicle’s prestigious annual list of Top+Workplaces+in+the+Bay+Area+2022. For more information, please visit Velo3D.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

