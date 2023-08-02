THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2300 NORTH RIDGETOP ROAD SANTA FE, NM 87506-8361

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $5.92Bil. The top holdings were PFE(6.43%), AVGO(6.30%), and CME(5.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 209,426 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $329.15.

On 02/08/2023, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $375.12 per share and a market cap of $358.61Bil. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-book ratio of 56.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.19 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 307,163 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 02/08/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $145.865 per share and a market cap of $257.96Bil. The stock has returned 5.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-book ratio of 16.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 252,931 shares in NYSE:NVO, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.25 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Novo Nordisk A/S traded for a price of $140.18 per share and a market cap of $315.18Bil. The stock has returned 39.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novo Nordisk A/S has a price-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-book ratio of 26.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.04 and a price-sales ratio of 12.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 307,276 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 507,869. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $104.515 per share and a market cap of $276.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 271.47, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,497,097-share investment in NAS:BZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.41 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Kanzhun Ltd traded for a price of $22.65 per share and a market cap of $9.80Bil. The stock has returned -30.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kanzhun Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 131.69, a price-book ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.95 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.