Sivik Global Healthcare LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $213.00Mil. The top holdings were XBI(6.83%), BSX(4.03%), and SYK(4.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought 163,716 shares of ARCA:XBI for a total holding of 175,000. The trade had a 6.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.95999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $89.98 per share and a market cap of $8.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.63.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NYSE:CNC. Previously, the stock had a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Centene Corp traded for a price of $71.93000000000001 per share and a market cap of $39.62Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 22,500 shares. The trade had a 2.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/08/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $163.525 per share and a market cap of $427.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $304.77 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $302 per share and a market cap of $77.52Bil. The stock has returned 24.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.45 and a price-sales ratio of 8.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 15,000 shares in NAS:ICLR, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.26 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Icon PLC traded for a price of $240.12 per share and a market cap of $19.60Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

