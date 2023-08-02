Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $201.00Mil. The top holdings were DE(3.82%), JNJ(3.51%), and SO(3.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,950-share investment in NYSE:DRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.2 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 1,300 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $304.63.

On 02/08/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $322.245 per share and a market cap of $328.43Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-book ratio of 253.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 724 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.56.

On 02/08/2023, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $339.73 per share and a market cap of $322.80Bil. The stock has returned 43.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-book ratio of 32.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 819 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/08/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.36 per share and a market cap of $687.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 2,800 shares in NAS:TECH, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.42 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Bio-Techne Corp traded for a price of $77.56999999999999 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -24.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Techne Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-book ratio of 6.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.63 and a price-sales ratio of 11.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

