OPPENHEIMER & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

Oppenheimer & Co Inc. is a retail brokerage hedge fund firm based out of New York City. The company can trace its history back to 1950 and operates as a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., its parent holding company. Oppenheimer & Co itself was created out of a 1975 restructuring of Oppenheimer that rose out of the great period of growth during the earlier decades. The company, along with Oppenheimer Capital Corporation and Oppenheimer Management Corp., would be created as operating subsidiaries. Oppenheimer & Co currently offers a variety of mutual fund advisory, securities research, asset management, and investment banking services. The company has grown from its inception to now have over 3,100 employees of which 1280 are investment professionals. Oppenheimer & Co conducts its research internally as a subsidiary and deals in stocks, options, bonds, and commodities. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, information technology, consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Oppenheimer & Co’s top 10 holdings make up less than a sixth of its total allocations, and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 23%. The company holds over $9.4 billion in total assets under management spread across over 18,800 accounts. Both of Oppenheimer & Co’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from $3 billion back in 2010 to well over 3 times that amount today. The company mainly caters to individuals and high net worth individuals, each making up over a third of its client base, and also provides services to pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charities, and corporations, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1346 stocks valued at a total of $4.39Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.95%), AAPL(3.66%), and BRK.B(1.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPPENHEIMER & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 76,635 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/08/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $311.36 per share and a market cap of $687.15Bil. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 69.54 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:TLT by 148,754 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.06.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.56 per share and a market cap of $30.55Bil. The stock has returned -22.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 63,589 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.66.

On 02/08/2023, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $163.525 per share and a market cap of $427.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 5.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 250,565 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.26.

On 02/08/2023, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $48.425 per share and a market cap of $185.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

OPPENHEIMER & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:C by 202,480 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.43.

On 02/08/2023, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $51.3471 per share and a market cap of $99.45Bil. The stock has returned -20.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

