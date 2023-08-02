UG Investment Advisers Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10F, NO. 1, SEC. 2, TUN-HWA S. ROAD TAIPEI, F5 106

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $151.00Mil. The top holdings were MU(27.10%), TCOM(12.56%), and HTHT(10.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 818,325 shares in NAS:MU, giving the stock a 27.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.72 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.905 per share and a market cap of $67.55Bil. The stock has returned -26.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:MNSO by 416,112 shares. The trade had a 17.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.369999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, MINISO Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $15.61 per share and a market cap of $4.93Bil. The stock has returned 68.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The guru established a new position worth 550,924 shares in NAS:TCOM, giving the stock a 12.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $37.12 per share and a market cap of $23.82Bil. The stock has returned 30.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 224.81 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TAL by 879,031 shares. The trade had a 11.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.54.

On 02/08/2023, TAL Education Group traded for a price of $6.715 per share and a market cap of $4.36Bil. The stock has returned 99.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TAL Education Group has a price-book ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 365,946 shares in NAS:HTHT, giving the stock a 10.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.16 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, H World Group Ltd traded for a price of $49.96 per share and a market cap of $15.91Bil. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H World Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 12.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1003.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.