ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $646.00Mil. The top holdings were VTRS(13.45%), VOD(11.40%), and UL(10.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 1,500,000 shares of NAS:VOD for a total holding of 7,281,084. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.23.

On 02/08/2023, Vodafone Group PLC traded for a price of $11.17 per share and a market cap of $30.33Bil. The stock has returned -35.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vodafone Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 0.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.42 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 3,287,781-share investment in NYSE:MUFG. Previously, the stock had a 2.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.17 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $7.19 per share and a market cap of $87.06Bil. The stock has returned 12.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 153,124-share investment in NYSE:BUD. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.7 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $58.24 per share and a market cap of $117.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 106,181 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.19.

On 02/08/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $85.955 per share and a market cap of $107.19Bil. The stock has returned 39.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-book ratio of 5.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 55,100-share investment in NYSE:COP. Previously, the stock had a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.55 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $111.8 per share and a market cap of $136.83Bil. The stock has returned 26.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

