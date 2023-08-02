PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $98.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(8.55%), SPY(7.87%), and VIG(7.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:SDY by 25,176 shares. The trade had a 2.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.78.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $129.77 per share and a market cap of $24.11Bil. The stock has returned 5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

The guru sold out of their 68,841-share investment in ARCA:TOTL. Previously, the stock had a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.54 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $41.0543 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned -6.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 55,825-share investment in ARCA:SPIB. Previously, the stock had a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.37 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.3825 per share and a market cap of $6.50Bil. The stock has returned -5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 12,566 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $157.0665 per share and a market cap of $66.39Bil. The stock has returned -1.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

PETERSON WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:PFFA by 69,709 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.44.

On 02/08/2023, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF traded for a price of $21.0501 per share and a market cap of $578.88Mil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

