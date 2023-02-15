Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Repare Therapeutics Inc.(“Repare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RPTX). Investors who purchased Repare securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frptx.

The investigation concerns whether Repare has violated federal securities laws.

On or around June 18, 2020, Repare conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 11 million shares of common stock priced at $20.00 per share. Then, on February 3, 2023, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung downgraded Repare to Equal Weight from Overweight. Hung cited concerns over an upcoming Phase 1 readout for the Company’s PKMYT1 inhibitor RP-6306, noting that “PKMYT1 is a novel target” and opining that initial Phase 1 data for RP-6306 will focus on Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and proving target inhibition. On this news, Repare’s stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 5.94%, to close at $12.36 per share on February 3, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Repare shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Frptx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005686/en/