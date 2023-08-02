Triodos Investment Management BV recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $759.00Mil. The top holdings were ELV(6.75%), PG(5.95%), and WMS(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Triodos Investment Management BV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Triodos Investment Management BV bought 192,100 shares of NYSE:WMS for a total holding of 377,100. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.46.

On 02/08/2023, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $95.61 per share and a market cap of $7.80Bil. The stock has returned -17.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-book ratio of 7.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 195,590-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.95 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $106.2 per share and a market cap of $120.78Bil. The stock has returned 13.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Triodos Investment Management BV bought 114,100 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 267,350. The trade had a 1.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 02/08/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $225.3323 per share and a market cap of $556.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 95.89, a price-book ratio of 26.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 73.72 and a price-sales ratio of 20.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Triodos Investment Management BV reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 17,980 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $478.49.

On 02/08/2023, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $481.785 per share and a market cap of $115.99Bil. The stock has returned 4.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Triodos Investment Management BV bought 41,000 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 247,955. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 02/08/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $138.85 per share and a market cap of $324.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 7.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

