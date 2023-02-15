Issuer Direct Announces Sponsorship of the Palm Beach CorpGov Forum

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company is a sponsor of this year's Palm Beach CorpGov Forum on Thursday, February 9.primageissuerdirectpalmbeachcorpgov.png

The second annual, invite-only event is hosted by CorpGov and IPO Edge and attracts more than 200 attendees that include:

  • Corporate directors
  • C-suite executives
  • Institutional investors
  • Attorneys
  • Investment bankers
  • Key advisors
  • Financial media
  • And more

As a first-time attendee and sponsor of the event, Issuer Direct is excited to establish a relationship with CorpGov and support its efforts in addressing Corporate Governance Issues and providing a forum for discussion and education.

"We are very excited to support CorpGov in their initiatives to bring some of the brightest minds in the industry together to discuss relevant issues, news, and best practices," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Attending and sponsoring the Palm Beach CorpGov Forum gives us the opportunity to expand our brand name and build relationships amongst industry leaders and learn more about their needs to better support initiatives in their financial and media communications efforts."

ACCESSWIRE, an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

Visit corpgov.com/ to learn more about the event's agenda and to request an invite.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
[email protected]

James Carbonara
1+ (646)-755-7412
[email protected]

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



