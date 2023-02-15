Range Announces Fourth Quarter Production and Pricing

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) today announced that fourth quarter 2022 production averaged approximately 2,204 Mmcfe per day. In addition, Range realized $24.5 million in contingent derivative settlement gains in fourth quarter 2022.

Production and Pricing

Fourth quarter 2022 daily natural gas production averaged approximately 1,517 Mmcf per day. The average natural gas realization, including the impact of basis hedges, was $5.71 per mcf. The average natural gas price, including all settled hedges, was $4.06 per mcf.

Fourth quarter 2022 daily NGL production averaged approximately 107,806 barrels per day. Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $27.17 per barrel. The average NGL price, including settled hedges, was $27.83 per barrel.

Fourth quarter 2022 daily oil and condensate production averaged approximately 6,696 barrels per day. Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $75.66 per barrel. The average condensate price, including settled hedges, was $55.83 per barrel.

Contingent Derivatives

In fourth quarter 2022, Range realized a total of $24.5 million in contingent derivative settlement gains related to the North Louisiana divestiture. This represents the maximum amount that Range could receive pertaining to 2022 commodity prices, and Range expects to receive the cash proceeds in the first half of 2023. Range has the potential to receive an additional $21.0 million in contingent payments based on natural gas, NGL and oil prices in 2023. At year-end 2022, the fair value of these remaining contingent payments was approximately $13.1 million.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused on stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
[email protected]

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications
724-873-3223
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODc0NTU4MCM1Mzk5NDQ5IzIwMDc0MzE=
Range-Resources-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.