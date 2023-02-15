EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics ( FDMT, ‘4DMT’), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. David Kirn, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4DMT, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 15 at 4:20 p.m. EST and certain members of the 4DMT management team will also be available for one-on-one meetings.



Interested parties can access the live webcast here. An archived copy of the webcast well be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the 4DMT website at www.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent targeted and evolved vectors for use in our product candidates. All of our vectors are proprietary to 4DMT and were invented at 4DMT, including the vectors utilized in our clinical-stage and preclinical pipeline product candidates: R100, A101, and C102. The Company is initially focused on five clinical-stage product candidates in three therapeutic areas for both rare and large market diseases: ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology (Fabry disease cardiomyopathy). The 4DMT targeted and evolved vectors were invented with the goal of being delivered at relatively low doses through clinically routine, well-tolerated, and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently advancing five product candidates in clinical development: 4D-150 for wet AMD and DME, 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis lung disease, 4D-310 for Fabry disease cardiomyopathy, 4D-125 for XLRP, and 4D-110 for choroideremia. The 4D preclinical product candidates in development are: 4D-175 for geographic atrophy and 4D-725 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

4D-150, 4D-710, 4D-310, 4D-125, and 4D-110 are our product candidates in clinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of 4D-150, 4D-710, 4D-310, 4D-125, or 4D-110 for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith

Evoke Canale

[email protected]

Investors:

August J. Moretti

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

917-734-7387