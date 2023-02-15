Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Date For Unaudited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter & The Year Ended December 31, 2022

SINGAPORE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. ( GRIN) (JSE: GSH) (“Grindrod Shipping” or "Company"), a global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk sector, announced it will release earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market closing in New York.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping predominantly owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned and long-term and short-term chartered-in drybulk vessels. The drybulk business, which operates under the brand “Island View Shipping” (“IVS”) includes a Core Fleet of handysize and supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers. The Company is based in Singapore, with offices in London, Durban, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker “GRIN” and on the JSE under the ticker “GSH”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Grindrod Shipping management's examination of historical trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those discussed in Grindrod Shipping's public filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Grindrod Shipping undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:Investor Relations / Media Contact:
Stephen GriffithsNicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis
Interim CEO and CFOCapital Link, Inc.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536
200 Cantonment Road, #03-01 SouthpointNew York, N.Y. 10169
Singapore, 089763Tel.: (212) 661-7566
Email: [email protected] Fax: (212) 661-7526
Website: www.grinshipping.com Email: [email protected]
