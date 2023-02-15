Fiscal Q2 2023 Net Sales Increased 12% year-over-year to $132.7 million



Sequential Gross Margin Improved in Fiscal Q2 2023

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. ( FARM) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company published its inaugural quarterly shareholder letter, which contains a discussion on the quarterly results and more details on the financial results and can be found on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

Deverl Maserang, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We made solid progress in the quarter, delivering continued double-digit sales growth and a slight increase in our gross margin. We also saw improved Adjusted EBITDA as we held operating costs in check despite the inflationary environment.”

“While our turnaround strategy has begun to yield improved financial results, there have been several factors that have impacted the business, including coffee pricing dynamics, customer inventory, and purchasing adjustments. Despite these headwinds, we're encouraged by our progress and are optimistic. Our underlying cost structure has fundamentally improved, as has our balance sheet, and we have seen continued sales growth momentum as we build new revenue streams. We believe that the expected favorable pricing environment in the coming quarters will lead to meaningful improvement in our results. The strategy is in place, and we are determined to show the benefits of our hard work as we move through fiscal 2023 and into the next fiscal year.”

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

