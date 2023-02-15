Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

2 hours ago
LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. ( PLMR) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13735679. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 23, 2023.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
[email protected]

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

