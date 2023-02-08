SELECT ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023

HOUSTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:

Select Energy Services Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the


Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where:

https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through March 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13736020#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectenergy.com/events-presentations/current for 90 days.

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of oilfield water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the continued success of the Company. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectenergy.com.

WTTR-PR

Contacts:

Select Energy Services



Chris George - Senior Vice President, Corporate



Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability



(713) 296-1073



[email protected]






Dennard Lascar Investor Relations



Ken Dennard



(713) 529-6600



[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=DA09658&sd=2023-02-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-announces-2022-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301742428.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA09658&Transmission_Id=202302081615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA09658&DateId=20230208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.