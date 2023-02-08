SM ENERGY SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and 2023 operating plan after market on February 22, 2023. See schedule below:

February 22, 2023 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and 2023 operating plan, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and the Company's 2023 operating plan, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

February 23, 2023 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the 2022 financial and operating results/2023 operating plan Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until March 9, 2023.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, [email protected], 303-864-2507

SOURCE SM Energy Company

© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.