USPI and Providence Expand Partnership with a New Development Agreement

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), the largest ambulatory surgery platform in the country and a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC), and Providence, a not-for-profit health system serving the Western U.S., announced today that they have signed a new development agreement that will increase access to ambulatory surgical services across many communities.

USPI and Providence entered a joint venture partnership in 2004 in California, which has grown to five ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In late 2022, the relationship expanded to include two additional ASCs in Washington State.

“We are pleased to expand our agreement with USPI which allows us to increase access to more affordable ambulatory surgery services,” said David Kim, MD, chief executive, Providence Clinical Network. “We are committed to maintaining continuity of high-quality service to patients and the community, and to provide an exceptional work environment for ASC teams.”

Under the terms of the new development agreement, USPI and Providence will focus on enhancing the quality, convenience, and access to cost-efficient ASCs and partner together in several existing Providence ASCs across California and Washington. These ASCs offer a range of multi-specialty surgical procedures in which USPI has established expertise, including musculoskeletal, ENT, gastrointestinal, and general surgery. USPI and Providence will also aim to develop additional ASC joint venture partnerships in select markets across the Western U.S. USPI will also provide management services for the additional centers.

“We are looking forward to working closely with Providence and building on our longstanding, successful partnership to bring patient-centered, high-quality care to more communities across the U.S.,” stated Brett Brodnax, President and CEO, USPI. “We are excited to support Providence with the growth of their existing ASCs while also exploring attractive opportunities to work together to increase access to ambulatory surgical care in the future.”

The execution on the expanded partnership is already in progress, with numerous ASC opportunities currently under evaluation and expected to be added throughout 2023 and 2024.

About USPI

United Surgical Partners International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With more than 465 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 900 clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ nearly 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005984r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005984/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.