PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $330.00Mil. The top holdings were VMI(7.08%), MSFT(5.92%), and AAPL(5.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR bought 22,815 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 61,618. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/09/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $113.92 per share and a market cap of $461.14Bil. The stock has returned 46.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 14,448-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $183.43 per share and a market cap of $458.68Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:ABT by 17,080 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.54.

On 02/09/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $110.2 per share and a market cap of $189.59Bil. The stock has returned -12.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-book ratio of 5.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 8,805 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/09/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $170 per share and a market cap of $320.28Bil. The stock has returned 28.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PIONEER TRUST BANK N A/OR reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 10,775 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $111.78 per share and a market cap of $202.67Bil. The stock has returned -21.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

