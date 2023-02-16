Could West Pharmaceutical Be a Value Stock?

Low debt and a low valuation, along with very good fundamentals, differentiate this medical devices company

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • West Pharmaceutical develops and manufactures products used in the injection of medicines.
  • It has a high GF Score thanks to low debt, high profitability and excellent growth.
  • The share price was dragged down in the market slump, leaving it undervalued in my view.
Article's Main Image

The health care industry has several strong tailwinds, especially among companies active in international markets. Wealth is increasing in most of the world, and that means increasing demand for health services.

In North America, an aging population and more patients with chronic diseases is driving both general health care and the medical devices industry.

In a profile of the medical devices industry, Fortune Business Insights reported, “The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $495.46 billion in 2022 to $718.92 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5% in forecast period, 2022-2029.”

West Pharmaceutical Services (

WST, Financial) has been capitalizing well on that growth so far, and I believe it appears ready to seize on future growth; here's why.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

Founded 100 years ago in 1923 by Herman O. West and J.R. Wike, West Pharmaceutical calls itself “a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of technologically advanced, high-quality, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines.”

The company develops and manufactures four types of products: stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems, syringe and cartridge components, self-injection systems and containment and delivery systems. It also provides custom manufacturing and analytical services. Reporting is done through two segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

West Pharmaceutical has an international business, with roughly 55% of its sales made in non-USD currencies. That means the company is exposed to losses or gains from currency fluctuations. In the third quarter, this led to a reduction in Proprietary Products net sales growth of 720 basis points. It also decreased Contract-Manufactured’s net sales growth of 630 basis points.

Competition

Competition varies by segment. For Proprietary Products, competition is based mainly on product design and performance, quality, regulatory and scientific expertise. Total cost is an issue, but not the most important one.

On the other hand, West’s Contract-Manufactured Products division faces “very competitive markets." It noted in its annual filing, “Given the cost pressures they face, many of our customers look to reduce costs by sourcing from low-cost locations.”

It claims to have competitive advantages that keep it in the game. For Proprietary Products, these include its reputation for quality and reliability, knowledge of regulatory requirements and proprietary technology; in 2021, it received over 200 patents worldwide. For Contract-Manufactured, it uses new technologies that include high-speed automated assembly and more.

Here's how the stock price growth compares West Pharmaceutical with peers ResMed Inc. (

RMD, Financial) and Baxter International Inc. (BAX, Financial):

1623437802379247616.png

Total annual returns over the past five years for West Pharmaceutical were as follows:

  • 2023 year-to-date: 15.46%
  • 2022: -49.17%
  • 2021: 64.87%
  • 2020: 88.63%
  • 2019: 52.51%
  • 2018: -0.07%

Fundamentals

West receives a very high mark for fundamentals with a GF Score of 92 out of 100:

1623441213430530048.png

The high GuruFocus financial strength ranking of 9 out of 10 is based on factors such as the interest coverage ratio of 85.78, which reflects good ability to manage the small amount of debt. The debt to revenue ratio is also solid becauses trailing 12-month revenue is $2.909 billion, while short- and long-term debt add up to only $211 million. The Altman Z-Score is also quite high at 17.39 (anything above 3.0 is considered safe).

The profitability gets a 9 out of 10 ranking based on factors such as the operating margin of 27.13%, which is industry-leading and higher than almost 90% of companies in the medical devices and instruments industry.

The growth rank is also 9 out of 10, thanks to its three- and five-year revenue growth rates, its five-year Ebitda growth rate and the predictability of five-year revenue growth. As this revenue chart shows, growth has been consistent and rapid:

1623504630002520064.png

WST Data by GuruFocus

West Pharmaceutical is a growth company with a low dividend. The yield of 0.27% is among the worst in the industry, but I think this is fine as the company is focused on growth. The company has repurchased shares; in 2021, that amounted to 471,000 shares at a cost of $137.1 million. During the first nine months of 2022, it bought back 563,334 shares for $202.9 million.

Valuation

Despite its strong fundamentals, West Pharmaceutical’s shares are undervalued in my opinion. It seems the GF Value chart agrees:

1623505123034566656.png

The share price has been a victim of the general market slump. The GF Value chart now shows a margin of safety of 47.05%. The discounted cash flow calculator gives it a 2.54% margin of safety when I plug in an estimated 10-year growth rate of 19.30%, which I think is convervative given that earnings per share without non-recurring items has sped up in the past five years, to an average growth rate of 33.90% per year. If we expect that 33.90% growth rate to continue, that pushes the fair value estimate up to $725.94 with a 63.49% margin of safety.

Gurus

Eight of the investing legends followed by GuruFocus owned shares of West Pharmaceutical at the end of the third quarter of 2022 according to their 13F reports.

The three biggest stakes were those of

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) of Baron Funds (1,159,204 shares), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) of Renaissance Technologies (199,689 shares) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) of Fisher Asset Management (100,401 shares).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Institutional investors owned 79.90% of shares outstanding and insiders owned 3.22%.

Conclusion

In summary, I believe West Pharmaceutical is undervalued, at least for investors willing to jump on a growth stock despite the bear market. The stock has a signficiant margin of safety according to my estimates of its future growth potential as well as the GF Value chart.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.