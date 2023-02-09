36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) to Innovate Content Production and User Interaction with ChatGPT Technology

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) announced that it has applied the latest ChatGPT and AI-generated content (AIGC) technologies in its content production ecosystem to optimize its content production model and user experience. 36kr has always attached great importance to intelligent technology's role in the production and aggregation of high-quality content. The application of the latest ChatGPT technology will empower the intelligent transformation, release, and distribution of basic data, such as enterprise news and market dynamics, as well as financial and other news reports, elevating content production efficiency and quality. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's customized services will also enable 36Kr's platform to publish updates on designated topics, send intelligent commentary responses and interact with others via chats, meeting users' diverse needs in real time. So far, the user interaction rate on the 36Kr platform has improved by 90%, greatly enhancing user interaction and stickiness.

The development of ChatGPT demonstrates that cutting-edge technology is driving innovation in the field of content production and reshaping the industry landscape. In addition, ChatGPT is fully aligned with 36Kr's content operation model, from its implication on content production and distribution to its influence on user access and interaction. Moving forward, 36Kr will continue to explore its application of ChatGPT and AIGC technologies to optimize the infrastructure of content production, distribution and operation, building a multi-faceted ecosystem encompassing pan-commerce, pan-technology, and pan-lifestyle content.

