SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas One Corp. ( JEWL) (“Adamas One,” “Adamas” or the “Company”), The Original Lab-Grown Diamond Company™, a high-tech company that leverages proprietary technology to produce high-quality, single-crystal, Lab-Grown Diamonds for jewelry and diamond materials for industrial uses, announces it has engaged Levitate Foundry to handle branding, marketing, and e-commerce for its consumer lab-grown diamond business.

Levitate Foundry, the largest Female-Founded Shopify Plus Preferred Partner in the U.S., is a leading Digital Growth and Technology Development Firm. With a proven track record of driving transformational growth for 300+ of the world's most celebrated consumer brands including EOS, Rael, Liquid IV, Anita Ko and Empathy Wines, Levitate Foundry stands at the forefront of Digital Marketing and Technology Development.

“Keeping in alignment with our aggressive business plan, we want to ensure that our ecommerce sites are technology advanced, consumer friendly, and truly showcase our Adamas jewelry. As we continue to expand our distribution networks, a strong focus of ours will be online retail. Outsourcing our direct-to-consumer capabilities, including the buildout of our website, e-commerce platform, and digital marketing strategy to Levitate Foundry is a strategically important decision because it consolidates our marketing, branding, and online sales to a single source. Leviatate Foundry has repeatedly proven to be successful in multiple verticals and will add to our growth strategy going forward. We continue to carefully assemble the resources necessary to ensure that our marketing and distribution is dynamic and innovative as our lab-grown diamond products,” stated Adamas One CEO, Jay Grdina.

About Adamas One Corp

Adamas is a lab-grown diamond manufacturer that produces near flawless single-crystal diamonds for gemstone and industrial applications, in its facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. The Company holds 36 patents and uses its proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to grow gem-sized and smaller diamond crystals. Adamas One™ lab-grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as mined diamonds. The Company’s controlled manufacturing processes enables it to produce very high-quality, high-purity, single-crystal colorless, near colorless and fancy colored Type IIA diamonds to suit a variety of industrial and gemstone applications. The Company intends to market and sell its diamonds into the wholesale jewelry and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.adamasone.com.

Not Mined. Not Fake. Just sped up perfection. ™

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include “forward-looking statements.” To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Adamas One Corp. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

