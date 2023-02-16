Renalytix to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will be participating in the upcoming BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 14-16, 2023 in Snowbird, Utah. Due to the format of this event there are no formal company presentations. Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event and meetings can be requested through BTIG ([email protected]).

About Renalytix
Renalytix ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is an in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services company that is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The leadership team, with a combined 200+ years of healthcare and in-vitro diagnostic experience, has designed its KidneyIntelX laboratory developed test to enable risk assessment for rapid progressive decline in kidney function in adult patients with T2D and early CKD (stages 1-3). We believe that by understanding how disease will progress, patients and providers can take action early to improve outcomes and reduce overall health system costs. For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com
James McCullough, CEOVia Walbrook PR
Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7710 7600
Alex Price / Nicholas Moore / Nick Harland / Samira Essebiyea
Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker)Tel: 020 7597 4000
Gary Clarence / Ben Farrow
Walbrook PR LimitedTel: 020 7933 8780 or [email protected]
Paul McManus / Lianne ApplegarthMob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303
CapComm Partners
Peter DeNardo

Tel: 415-389-6400 or [email protected]
ti?nf=ODc0NTY5NCM1Mzk5Njg5IzIyMzM0MTI=
Renalytix-plc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.