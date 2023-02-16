CIBC Innovation Banking Announces Growth Capital Facility for Beauceron Security

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce a growth capital facility for Fredericton-based Beauceron Security Inc. (“Beauceron Security”), a cybersecurity SaaS platform that helps businesses of all sizes manage and monitor for cyber risks.

Beauceron Security plans to leverage the growth capital facility to continue building new features and products to further assist businesses in reducing their vulnerability to human-centric cyber risks.

Beauceron Security’s platform helps companies educate their employees on security awareness and risk reduction. The company turns employees into active participants in the discovery and resolution of phishing-based cyber-attacks. “Beauceron Security has demonstrated that its platform is well adapted to help with security needs for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise businesses,” said Eric Laflamme, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Montreal office. “The team was able to understand the untapped needs of the market and translate it into a solution that’s been widely adopted. We are excited to help Beauceron with its growth journey.”

Last year, Beauceron launched a new service and patent-pending technology to help organizations provide feedback to employees reporting suspicious e-mails. Organizations have noted a significant increase in employees reporting suspicious activity, and decrease of engaging with phishing emails through use of the platform.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our firm to continue our ambitious plans,” said David Shipley, Co-Founder and CEO, Beauceron Security.

“We thoroughly enjoyed working the CIBC Innovation Banking team. They understand how to work with start-ups to help them achieve their full potential. Working with CIBC Innovation Banking is going to help us to scale our business, and with market expansion.”

Beauceron Security’s existing investors include BankTech Ventures, Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), Mariner Partners and New Brunswick Innovation Foundation (NBIF). To date, they have raised $5 million in equity capital.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About Beauceron Security

Beauceron Security helps organizations execute cybersecurity awareness programs that empower team members to make better decisions and reduce their cyber risk. Through a positive, automated approach to cybersecurity awareness and training, Beauceron Security enables teams to make cybersafe decisions that deliver better results 4x faster than market leaders. Platform users have experienced an 85% decrease in phishing simulation clicks, 99% increase in emails reported in just 90 days. With over 680 clients worldwide, Beauceron Security is proud to work with some of North America's largest and most heavily regulated financial institutions and telecoms, as well as government organizations and business enterprises of all sizes. Find more information at beauceronsecurity.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005149r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005149/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.