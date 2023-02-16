WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. ( PWFL) expands its partnership with Energisa, the fifth largest electricity distribution group in Brazil. Following its successful rollout of Powerfleet’s fleet management solution, Energisa will continue improving vehicle fleet operations with Unity, Powerfleet’s fleet intelligence platform. The relationship exemplifies the rapid growth and capabilities of Powerfleet throughout Brazil and the broader South American market.



“Safe and economical operations are top fleet priorities at Energisa,” said Guilherme Roberto de Oliveira, Fleet Coordinator, Energisa. “Relying on conventional methods, such as safety trainings and conversations, isn’t enough. Working with Powerfleet allows us to elevate our safety standards, reduce costs, increase longevity of our vehicles, and help the environment with better fuel consumption.”

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do at Powerfleet,” said Pablo Porto, General Manager for Brazil and Argentina, Powerfleet. “We strive to give executives and fleet managers peace of mind about the safe and efficient use of their vehicles, as well as providing a true partnership that expands as they grow. Playing a key role in Energisa’s digital journey epitomizes this. Unity provides a single source for data intelligence, enabling Energisa to offer efficient services to customers, keep their workforce safe, and reduce operational costs.”

To improve driving behavior and safety, Energisa created the ‘Conscious Driving Project.’ This is based on self-management of driving habits, powered by real-time alerts from Powerfleet. Unity’s data insights enable Energisa to analyze driving performance over time to create individual driver scorecards and economy ratings. Powerfleet’s fleet management solution instantly notifies drivers of unsafe or uneconomical driving, empowering them to correct their actions.

Additionally, Energisa uses Powerfleet to increase fuel economy through reduction of idling, harsh breaking, and rapid acceleration. Powerfleet’s data insights on Energisa’s expansive fleet, consisting of more than 5,000 vehicles operating in several states, is pivotal for monitoring for improper use cases and detection of problems in real-time. The result is improved maintenance repair time and costs.

Since implementing Powerfleet, Energisa achieved:



Improved safety standards from proactive monitoring

Fuel savings of R$5.6 million from enhanced fleet performance

An estimated R$2 million saved from reduced idling

Savings of R$1.43 million from longer duration of utility vehicle parts

A 53% reduction in the purchase of injection nozzles via diagnostic trouble code (DTC) data



ABOUT ENERGISA

The Energisa Group completed 117 years on February 26, 2022 and is the fifth largest electricity distribution group in the country, serving approximately 8.2 million consumers in eleven states or the equivalent of 10% of the Brazilian population. The Company controls 11 electricity distributors located in the states of Minas Gerais, Sergipe, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Paraná, Acre and Rondônia, with a concession area of 2,034 million km², equivalent to 24% of the national territory. The activities of the Energisa Group also include the commercialization and provision of services related to electricity, the performance in the segment of distributed electric power generation, as well as assets in energy transmission, resulting from the acquisitions of 7 lots at auctions (2017, 2018, 2020 e 2021), and 4 operational concessions acquire through the secondary market. For more information, please visit https://ri.energisa.com.br.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

