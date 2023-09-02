HC Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $146.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.55%), SCHR(7.64%), and FDL(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HC Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HC Advisors, LLC bought 46,512 shares of NAS:CRSP for a total holding of 53,944. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.47.

On 02/09/2023, CRISPR Therapeutics AG traded for a price of $53.39 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.08 and a price-sales ratio of 329.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 11.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HC Advisors, LLC bought 34,186 shares of NAS:APLS for a total holding of 41,365. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.17.

On 02/09/2023, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $52.29 per share and a market cap of $5.78Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 18.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.01 and a price-sales ratio of 45.30.

During the quarter, HC Advisors, LLC bought 20,505 shares of ARCA:IYF for a total holding of 80,345. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.3.

On 02/09/2023, iShares U.S. Financials ETF traded for a price of $81.55 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, HC Advisors, LLC bought 12,270 shares of ARCA:VDE for a total holding of 32,870. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.1.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $121.52 per share and a market cap of $8.40Bil. The stock has returned 34.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

HC Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 8,196 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/09/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.92 per share and a market cap of $2,403.67Bil. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 42.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

