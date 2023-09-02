WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 773 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(3.72%), AAPL(3.65%), and MSFT(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC bought 16,575 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 16,585. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 02/09/2023, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $61.33 per share and a market cap of $40.09Bil. The stock has returned 29.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC bought 12,721 shares of NYSE:MS for a total holding of 14,872. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $98.95999999999999 per share and a market cap of $165.76Bil. The stock has returned -4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.85 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC bought 79,581 shares of NYSE:F for a total holding of 148,496. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.99.

On 02/09/2023, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $13.42 per share and a market cap of $53.49Bil. The stock has returned -22.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPW by 63,214 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.15.

On 02/09/2023, Medical Properties Trust Inc traded for a price of $12.33 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned -37.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medical Properties Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.58 and a price-sales ratio of 4.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 17,554 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 02/09/2023, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $40.52 per share and a market cap of $170.18Bil. The stock has returned -18.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

