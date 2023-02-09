Runway Growth Capital Announces a Senior Secured Term Loan of $50 Million to Madison Reed

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023

Runway's Flexible Growth Capital to Aid in the Expansion of The Premium Hair Color Product Brand

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture-backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced the close of a senior secured term loan commitment of $50 million to Madison Reed, a digitally enabled omni-channel prestige hair color company predominantly focused on women.

Runway_Growth_Capital_LLC_Logo.jpg

The funding will be used to grow customer acquisition, expand retail channels, and continue to expand the network of more than eighty hair color bars (stores) nationally. Runway's non-dilutive growth loan will provide Madison Reed with needed late-stage growth capital.

"We are excited to partner with the premier brand in the beauty space," said Brian Sapp, Managing Director at Runway. "Madison Reed has proven success through its omni-channel distribution network that allows customers to reach its products through a direct-to-consumer subscription, at branded hair color bars, and on the shelves of major national retailers. We have seen the substantial growth the brand has had since inception, and Runway is eager to be a part of their next evolution."

"We were impressed with the speed in which Runway was able to provide flexible working capital and their partnership approach, and we were extremely interested in the non-dilutive nature of the loan," said Amy Errett, Founder and CEO of Madison Reed. "This deal with Runway will help us take Madison Reed to the next level in building the prestige brand in Hair Color."

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $100 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Madison Reed

Madison Reed is a hair color company revolutionizing the way women color their hair. The fast-growing disruptor has created a luxurious hair-color formula with a Smart-8 Free formula (free of PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS and titanium dioxide) that are typically used by other hair color brands. For those who prefer to color their hair at home, Madison Reed uses proprietary color-matching technology and a team of on-call colorists to help women choose the perfect shade of hair color, which is delivered to their door. For those who prefer to have Madison Reed color applied with the help of a professional, there are Madison Reed Hair Color Bars. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com and www.ulta.com, or in store at Ulta Beauty and Madison Reed Hair Color Bars.

favicon.png?sn=CG08463&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/runway-growth-capital-announces-a-senior-secured-term-loan-of-50-million-to-madison-reed-301742244.html

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08463&Transmission_Id=202302090830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08463&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.