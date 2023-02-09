PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation( NYSE:UNF, Financial), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, revealed the all-new race car paint scheme for the No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The car will once again be piloted by NASCAR's five-time Most Popular Driver and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott in three races during the 2023 season.

The dynamic new paint scheme will feature the company's distinctive signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car's exterior. Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport fire suits that complement the new UniFirst car design and feature the company's color and logo.

"I'm looking forward to another great year of partnership with UniFirst," said Elliott. "We've had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I'm excited for the fans to see the new paint scheme when we hit the track at Circuit of The Americas next month."

Elliott continues to provide fans with excitement and finished out the 2022 season earning one of only four spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 last November, his third consecutive year accomplishing the feat. Following last season, Elliott also garnered NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award for the fifth consecutive year.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will debut on March 26 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. It will later take to the track at Kansas Speedway on May 7 and July 30 at Richmond Raceway. UniFirst will also serve as an associate sponsor of the No. 9 car for all other races throughout the 2023 campaign.

"We're loving the new 2023 paint scheme and excited to hit the track with Chase and the entire No. 9 team," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're proud to partner with champions like Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports and thank them for inspiring us to always deliver award winning uniform and facility services to our customers across the US and Canada."

The 2023 NASCAR season marks the seventh year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and the fourth year that the company will serve as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group. For more information on UniFirst, visit UniFirst.com.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.308.8565 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (291) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 38 different seasons, including an active streak of 37 in a row (1986-2022). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifirst-unveils-paint-scheme-for-chase-elliotts-2023-nascar-cup-series-ride-301742033.html

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation