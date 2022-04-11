PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML) today announced the debut of STREET SMART, a new collection of travel accessories curated by the travel lifestyle and smart luggage brand. The expansion into travel accessories allows its community of jetsetters and travel enthusiasts to shop travel essentials to complete their airport outfit and travel ensembles all in one place. The new fashion-forward line showcases a selection of distinctive sunglasses, cozy scarves, and chic crossbody sling bags that make travel effortless and stylish. STREET SMART's debut collection also includes a compact power bank that fits in any of the newly launched bags. The power bank can quickly charge all electronic devices including laptops, offering both USB-C and wireless charging.

"We are very excited to introduce this new segment to the Samsara Luggage platform," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "We wanted to streamline the travel shopping experience by introducing a curated collection of essentials that align with our brand philosophy – combine durable materials with distinctive design. The airport outfit and vacation style has become an important part of travel and we wanted to provide a one-stop-shop where you can get smart luggage and STREET SMART accessories."

The new collection of accessories that move with you, launched today exclusively on the Samsara Luggage website. All items in the capsule collection come in a variety of vibrant colorways and functional styles. The portable Power Bank allows travelers to incorporate technology into their smart travel style. Samsara Luggage hopes to expand its online community with the launch of its new STREET SMART accessory collection that is curated to meet the evolving needs of the avid traveler.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a smart luggage and travel lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless, smart experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and high-quality materials, Samsara is transforming the travel industry with its products. The company launched its first smart carry-on in 2017 and has since expanded its product offerings with travel accessories and the Tag Smart collection, equipped with unmatched tracking capabilities. Samsara was named "Best of" by notable press outlets including Buy Side from WSJ, Forbes, Tom's Guide and Tech Republic. In the fall of 2022, the Tag Smart collection made its retail debut in select Tommy Bahama stores.

In February 2023, Samsara Luggage launched its STREET SMART accessory collection. The new category allows its community to shop for all their travel essentials to stay stylish from airport to landing.

