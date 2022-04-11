Samsara Luggage Launches STREET SMART - Accessory Collection Inspired by Travel

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023

Samsara Luggage continues to merge design and technology with a curated collection of smart accessories that make travel easier and effortless.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTCQB: SAML) today announced the debut of STREET SMART, a new collection of travel accessories curated by the travel lifestyle and smart luggage brand. The expansion into travel accessories allows its community of jetsetters and travel enthusiasts to shop travel essentials to complete their airport outfit and travel ensembles all in one place. The new fashion-forward line showcases a selection of distinctive sunglasses, cozy scarves, and chic crossbody sling bags that make travel effortless and stylish. STREET SMART's debut collection also includes a compact power bank that fits in any of the newly launched bags. The power bank can quickly charge all electronic devices including laptops, offering both USB-C and wireless charging.

"We are very excited to introduce this new segment to the Samsara Luggage platform," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO, Samsara Luggage. "We wanted to streamline the travel shopping experience by introducing a curated collection of essentials that align with our brand philosophy – combine durable materials with distinctive design. The airport outfit and vacation style has become an important part of travel and we wanted to provide a one-stop-shop where you can get smart luggage and STREET SMART accessories."

The new collection of accessories that move with you, launched today exclusively on the Samsara Luggage website. All items in the capsule collection come in a variety of vibrant colorways and functional styles. The portable Power Bank allows travelers to incorporate technology into their smart travel style. Samsara Luggage hopes to expand its online community with the launch of its new STREET SMART accessory collection that is curated to meet the evolving needs of the avid traveler.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTCQB: SAML) is a smart luggage and travel lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless, smart experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and high-quality materials, Samsara is transforming the travel industry with its products. The company launched its first smart carry-on in 2017 and has since expanded its product offerings with travel accessories and the Tag Smart collection, equipped with unmatched tracking capabilities. Samsara was named "Best of" by notable press outlets including Buy Side from WSJ, Forbes, Tom's Guide and Tech Republic. In the fall of 2022, the Tag Smart collection made its retail debut in select Tommy Bahama stores.

In February 2023, Samsara Luggage launched its STREET SMART accessory collection. The new category allows its community to shop for all their travel essentials to stay stylish from airport to landing.

To discover Samsara Luggage please visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

Connect with Samsara Luggage on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE Samsara Luggage Inc.

