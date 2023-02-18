Yoshiharu Introduces Special Menu Items for Valentine's Day

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, announced the launch of its Valentine's Day special menu items and promotion, which will be available from February 11-14, 2023 in all restaurant locations.

The Valentine's Day special menu items will feature Lobster Ramen as well as Yoshiharu's new signature dish, the Tonkotsu Crispy Ramen with Spicy Tuna Lobster. For a limited time, customers can try a combination plate which includes both new selections for $45. Following the end of the promotion period on February 14, 2023, the Lobster Ramen and Tonkotsu Crispy Ramen with Spicy Tuna Lobster will each be sold individually.

"The new special menu items we've introduced displays our ability to add a contemporary flair to our flagship ramen offerings," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "As we look for new ways to enhance our menu, we will continue to capitalize on special occasions through innovative new dishes and promotions. This is a direct reflection of our mission to introduce a modernized Japanese dining experience to our valued customers, and we look forward to further expanding our reach."

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was born out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating eight restaurants.

For more information, please visit www.yoshiharuramen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding our position to execute on our growth strategy, and our ability to expand our leadership position. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, future performance, other statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved.

