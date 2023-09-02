Soditic Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(27.28%), FISV(26.53%), and HII(14.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Soditic Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 468,321-share investment in NAS:LBTYA. Previously, the stock had a 7.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.11 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $21.365 per share and a market cap of $9.99Bil. The stock has returned -25.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-book ratio of 0.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 83,065-share investment in NAS:LBRDK. Previously, the stock had a 7.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.38 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $93.23999999999999 per share and a market cap of $13.78Bil. The stock has returned -40.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 15.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 48,712-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 6.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $179.865 per share and a market cap of $466.33Bil. The stock has returned -21.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 327,900-share investment in NAS:LBTYK. Previously, the stock had a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.21 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Liberty Global PLC traded for a price of $21.905 per share and a market cap of $9.97Bil. The stock has returned -24.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Global PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 1.61, a price-book ratio of 0.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Soditic Asset Management LLP reduced their investment in NAS:GRFS by 495,565 shares. The trade had a 4.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.890000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Grifols SA traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned -11.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grifols SA has a price-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

