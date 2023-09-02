PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES, IA 50392

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2437 stocks valued at a total of $132.81Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(2.96%), AAPL(2.10%), and TDG(1.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 8,765,556 shares of NYSE:WMS for a total holding of 8,772,952. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.97.

On 02/09/2023, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $93.69 per share and a market cap of $7.61Bil. The stock has returned -20.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 3,972,349 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 6,993,939. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.05.

On 02/09/2023, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $112.32 per share and a market cap of $32.29Bil. The stock has returned -20.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 7.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:STOR by 11,476,273 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.73.

On 02/09/2023, STORE Capital Corp traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned 8.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STORE Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.60 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 12,455,054 shares in NYSE:BAM, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.09 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd traded for a price of $35.39 per share and a market cap of $14.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 17.21.

During the quarter, PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC bought 9,020,164 shares of NAS:PDCO for a total holding of 9,384,927. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.03.

On 02/09/2023, Patterson Companies Inc traded for a price of $29.23 per share and a market cap of $2.84Bil. The stock has returned 7.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.