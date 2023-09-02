Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1901 NORTH AKARD DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $694.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(27.15%), COST(14.91%), and AMZN(7.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 103,182 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/09/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.845 per share and a market cap of $2,402.48Bil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-book ratio of 42.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 16,122 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 02/09/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $501.05 per share and a market cap of $222.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-book ratio of 10.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 45,141 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/09/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.2924 per share and a market cap of $1,007.23Bil. The stock has returned -38.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 29,020 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/09/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $178.45 per share and a market cap of $462.66Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 38,954 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.995 per share and a market cap of $90.06Bil. The stock has returned -35.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-book ratio of 4.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.92 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.