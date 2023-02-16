Seneca Foods Announces Michael Wolcott as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation ( SENEA, SENEB) today announced that it will appoint the current Vice President of Finance, Michael Wolcott, to Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective April 1, 2023. As CFO, Mr. Wolcott will oversee the Company’s finance organization and be responsible for all financial and accounting matters, including tax, treasury, internal audit, and investor relations. Mr. Wolcott will also serve on the Company’s executive management team and will be involved in the Company’s corporate strategy and business development, including mergers & acquisitions, and capital transactions. Mr. Wolcott will report to the President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Palmby. Mr. Wolcott will succeed the Company’s current CFO, Tim Benjamin, who has announced his retirement as CFO effective March 31, 2023. Mr. Benjamin will remain with the Company until June 30, 2023, and provide transition assistance as needed.

“I am looking forward to working with Michael as our CFO. Over his years with our Company, Michael has demonstrated strong leadership skills and excellent financial knowledge,” stated Paul Palmby. “Michael knows our business very well and will be a great asset to our Company and myself. I also want to thank Tim for his immeasurable contributions to Seneca over the past ten plus years. He has been a terrific CFO and a great partner as the company has successfully navigated both opportunities and challenges.”

Mr. Wolcott rejoined the Company in July 2022 after earning a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business. Prior to obtaining his MBA, Mr. Wolcott held various positions within Seneca in both finance and operations during his six-year tenure. Prior to working at Seneca, Mr. Wolcott spent two years in the financial services industry at Barclays PLC in New York, NY. Mr. Wolcott earned a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University majoring in Applied Economics and Management.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high-quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,400 American farms and are distributed to over 80 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Contact:
Timothy J. Benjamin, Chief Financial Officer
585-495-4100

ti?nf=ODc0NjI1NSM1NDAxMjg5IzIwMTk1NTE=
Seneca-Foods-Corp-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.