Wallace Weitz recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Portfolio manager of Weitz Value Fund, Weitz Hickory Fund and Weitz Partners Value Fund, which he started in 1983.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $1.75Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(6.73%), GOOG(5.79%), and CSGP(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CSGP by 141,900 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.14.

On 02/09/2023, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $75.79000000000001 per share and a market cap of $30.82Bil. The stock has returned 6.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.13, a price-book ratio of 4.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.75 and a price-sales ratio of 14.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 40,000 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 60,500. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/09/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $263.62 per share and a market cap of $1,962.34Bil. The stock has returned -14.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-book ratio of 10.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 9.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 713,383-share investment in NYSE:DNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.83 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $6.10Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MKTX by 38,000 shares. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.38.

On 02/09/2023, MarketAxess Holdings Inc traded for a price of $352.31 per share and a market cap of $13.26Bil. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-book ratio of 12.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.16 and a price-sales ratio of 18.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 70,550 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 492,800. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/09/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $177.92 per share and a market cap of $461.28Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-book ratio of 3.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.26 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

