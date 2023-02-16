Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James & Associates' 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Monday, March 6, 2023, at 10:25 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (: RHP) (“the Company”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, today announced that it will present to investors attending the Raymond James & Associates’ 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, on Monday, March 6, at 10:25 a.m. ET. Jennifer Hutcheson, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the Company’s recent financial performance and business strategy. Ray Keeler, vice president of finance and strategic planning, will also attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for 90 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions managed by Marriott, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. The Company operates OEG as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

