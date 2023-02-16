Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, March 6, 2023. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.markforged.com%2F

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039, or 1-201-689-8470 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through Monday, March 20, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 13734977.

About Markforged

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG, Financial) is making manufacturing more resilient and flexible by bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. The Markforged Digital Forge – the reliable, intelligent and easy-to-use additive manufacturing platform – empowers any manufacturer to create robust end-use parts in both metal and composites anywhere and anytime. Over 10,000 customers across 70+ countries use The Digital Forge to overcome limitations of traditional manufacturing while strengthening their supply chains. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs the hardware, software and materials that powers its platform. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

