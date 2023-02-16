Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ( PTMN) (the “Company”) to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

By Phone:To access the call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 9307995.
By Webcast:A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kad4ywz6. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call at www.portmanridge.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.


About Portman Ridge Finance Corporation

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ( PTMN) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Portman Ridge’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. Portman Ridge’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors, LP.

Portman Ridge’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on the Company's website at www.portmanridge.com.

Contacts:
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd floor
New York, NY 10022
[email protected]

Jason Roos
[email protected]
(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati
[email protected]
(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.
Val Ferraro
[email protected]
(212) 836-9633

