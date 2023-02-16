AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) has been recognized with its second consecutive Platinum Rating by EcoVadis, an independent corporate social responsibility assessment agency. The Platinum Rating puts the company in the top one percent of all companies assessed.

“The EcoVadis Platinum Rating is a continued recognition of our commitment to corporate social responsibility,” said Erin Kane, President and Chief Executive Officer of AdvanSix. “This commitment is integrated into our overall corporate strategy and value creation roadmap, and we are pleased to be recognized for continuously improving both our governance and performance to best serve our customers, key stakeholders and the communities where we live and work.”

Established in 2007, EcoVadis evaluates corporate sustainability performance in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Its unique corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment methodology is based on international sustainability standards and covers 21 CSR indicators, more than 200 spend categories and over 175 countries.

In addition, the company was rated for the first time by CDP, a global non-profit that operates the leading environmental disclosure platform. AdvanSix earned “B” ratings on its climate change and water security submissions, which indicates the company has addressed the environmental impacts of its business and ensures good environmental management.

“At AdvanSix, we are committed to being a responsible corporate citizen,” said Achilles Kintiroglou, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. “We are dedicated to being good neighbors and stewards in the communities in which we operate and continuously improving our sustainability performance. We strive to not only be transparent in our reporting but understand our impacts and how we can continue to improve.”

AdvanSix’s priority is to ensure safe, stable and sustainable operations through best-in-class performance. To learn more about the company’s ESG efforts and progress, view the latest AdvanSix Sustainability Report here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.advansix.com%2Fglobal-citizenship.

