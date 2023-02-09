PR Newswire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd O'Malley, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK), and other executive leaders will speak to investors and securities analysts at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Refining Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Delek US leaders will discuss the company's plans to advance strategic initiatives and deliver shareholder value. To access the webcast, go to the Events and Webcasts section of the Delek Investors site, delekus.com/investors. The live broadcast of this event will be available online. A replay will be archived on the Events and Webcasts page for 90 days after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics. Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 250 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

